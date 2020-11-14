Christie’s to auction the only photo of Neil Armstrong’s moonwalk

Space memorabilia fans with deep pockets should be ready to pony up for a one-of-a-kind item going up for auction at Christie’s. The one-of-a-kind space relic is the only photo ever taken of Neil Armstrong’s moonwalk (not pictured). Fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin took the photo while both were on the surface of the moon.

The photo is said to be extremely rare and shows Armstrong after making his giant leap. The photograph is expected to sell for more than $60,000 and is part of the largest collection of private NASA images ever put on auction. The image is part of the “Voyage to Another World: The Victor Martin-Malburet Photograph Collection.”

The collection has more than 2400 original photographs captured at the height of the NASA Apollo era along with others. Images from Project Mercury to the 1972 Apollo 17 landing are included. Apollo 17 was the last moon landing. Other iconic images among those for sale are the “Earthrise” photograph expected to bring almost $38,000 on its own.

Another photograph titled “Blue Marble” is expected to fetch up to $31,000. Among the more unique pictures is Aldrin’s first space selfie, expected to bring up to $10,000. Many of these photos have been on display in museums worldwide to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

One potential upside of the coronavirus pandemic for collectors is that the auction is being held online. That means anyone anywhere in the world will have the opportunity to bid. Some of the collection of photographs are expected to go for a little more than $100 allowing fans to add something very rare to their collection.