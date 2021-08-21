Chevrolet will offer its big 6.2-liter V-8 in more 2022 Tahoe models

Chevrolet is making a change for the 2022 modern year for its Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs. Chevrolet offers two different V-8 engines, but the big 6.2-liter V-8 was previously only available on the High Country trim. However, for 2022 there will be broader availability for the 6.2-liter gasoline engine.

Reports indicate that for the 2022 year model, the bigger V-8 engine will be available on the Tahoe and Suburban RST, Z71, and Premier trim vehicles in addition to High Country models. However, there are some caveats with some of the models requiring specific option packages to get the 6.2-liter engine.

For the 2022 RST, to get the 6.2-liter V-8 engine, buyers will have to choose the Sport Performance Package adding the big V-8 engine, Magnetic Ride Control, and dual polished stainless steel exhaust tips. Z71 buyers can get the 6.2-liter V-8 only if they option it with the Off-Road Performance Package.

In addition to the V-8 engine, that package includes polished stainless exhaust tips and requires the Off-Road Capability Package. That secondary required package includes Magnetic Ride Control, Air Ride Adaptive suspension, and an electronic limited-slip differential. Those options packages are sure to add significantly to the base price of the Tahoe and Suburban, which are very expensive, to begin with.

However, they are some of the only full-sized SUVs available on the market for people with big families. In addition, anyone who chooses the Premier trim level for the Tahoe or Suburban will be able to choose the 6.2-liter V-8 as a standalone option. Exactly how much any of these options packages will add to the vehicle’s base price is a mystery for now. The 6.2-liter V-8 engine makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The base V-8 is a 5.3-liter engine making 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque.