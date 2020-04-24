Chevrolet reportedly working on a 1000 horsepower “Zora” Corvette

Chevrolet reportedly has a much hotter Corvette C8 in mind with a version informally known as the “Zora” in honor of Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov according to a leaked document. This car is expected to be the top-of-the-line tramp and rely on a gas-electric hybrid powertrain that uses a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V-8 engine paired up with one or more electric motors.

Those electric motors are expected to power the front wheels of the Corvette. The Zora version was originally slated for 2025. However, coronavirus is pushing that sometime in the latter half of the decade, according to reports. Chevrolet has said that it has no plans to cancel any programs, so despite delays, the Zora should live on.

The Corvette Reportedly Gets an 850 Horsepower V-8 Engine Taken from the Corvette ZR1. Another interesting tidbit that comes from the leaked document tips the Zora is that a naturally aspirated 650 horsepower version of the ZR1 twin-cam supercharged V-8 was previously expected to arrive for the 2022 model year.

The leaked document also shows that a hybrid version of the Grand Sport C8 Corvette had been scheduled for the 2023 model year but isn’t happening in that timeframe. MotorTrend says that it thinks the models will now debut one or more model years later than planned.

The upside to this report is that the cars aren’t canceled. Coronavirus delayed the high-end Corvette rides, but they are still coming. Information on these delayed cars surfaced in a stop order on future-car development.