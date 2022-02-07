CDC’s latest COVID-19 data update shows vaccination rate climbing

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced its latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers on February 7, 2022, revealing more than 75-percent of people in the US have received at least one vaccine dose. As well, the agency’s data tracker shows 90 million people have received the COVID-19 booster shot and more than half of kids ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated.

insta_photos/Shutterstock

The CDC maintains a COVID-19 data tracker website that includes a tab with vaccine dosage statistics. The agency tweeted a simple infographic featuring the key details from the latest data update, announcing that 64.1% of the nation is fully vaccianted against the virus. As well, 75.7% of the US population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, which amounts to 251.2 million people.

The number of people who are fully vaccinated is particularly encouraging at 212.9 million, while 90 million people have also received the booster shot. A more detailed breakdown of these numbers is offered on the CDC’s data tracker, which shows that 95-percent of people ages 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The percentages are strong across all age groups eligible for the vaccine; when looking at people ages 5 and older, 80.4% have received at least one dose, while 68.2% are fully vaccinated. The figures climb a bit when looking only at the 18+ age groups, which are 74.4% fully vaccinated overall, bringing the US extremely close to its three-quarters milestone — at least when it comes to adults.

Of note, the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker considers someone “fully vaccinated” if they’ve received two doses of an mRNA vaccine or one dose of a single-shot vaccine. These figures don’t factor in whether someone has received their booster shot, which improves one’s protection against the virus, but can only be administered after a minimum period of time has passed following the initial shots.