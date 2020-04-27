CDC reveals six new coronavirus symptoms: What to watch for

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially added six new novel coronavirus symptoms to its list of warning signs. The public is advised to monitor for these symptoms, in addition to the coughing, shortness of breath, and fever already associated with the respiratory disease COVID-19. Unfortunately, the new symptoms are, as with the original three, widely associated with a number of colds and the flu.

The newly added symptoms won’t be surprising to anyone who has been following the news — we’ve heard many anecdotal reports of these symptoms, but this is the first time they’ve been officially added to the CDC’s list of symptoms to ‘watch for.’ They are, including the three existing symptoms:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

– Chills

– Muscle pain

– Headache

– Sore throat

– New loss of smell and/or taste

– Repeated shaking with chills

Many of these symptoms are also linked to things ranging from the common cold and allergies to more serious and common illnesses like the flu. The CDC notes on its website that the list of symptoms isn’t ‘all-inclusive’ and that anyone experiencing other symptoms that are concerning or severe should also reach out to their doctor.

The CDC also lists what it calls ’emergency warning signs’ for COVID-19, which include face or lips that are turning bluish in color, trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, as well as new confusion or the ability to arouse someone. In these cases, the CDC says the individual should get immediate medical attention. Full details can be found on the CDC’s website here.