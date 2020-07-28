CDC investigating outbreak from salad products as case numbers spike

In an update late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that it is working with the FDA and local health agencies to investigate an outbreak of Cyclospora linked to contaminated salad products. More than 600 people have become ill as a result of eating these salads, according to the agency, which notes that reports of illness have been verified in 11 states thus far. Fortunately, there haven’t been any reports of death linked to the outbreak.

This particular salad recall involving Fresh Express salad products was announced on June 27. The CDC returned with an update on the matter late last week, revealing that many agencies are investigating the outbreak as reports of illnesses roll in. As of July 24, 641 people were confirmed to have contracted Cyclospora under this outbreak.

Illinois and Iowa have the highest number of cases, according to the CDC, which notes that 11 states ranging all the way from the Dakotas to Georgia have reported confirmed illnesses. However, it should be noted that the one person who became ill in Georgia had bought and consumed the contaminated salad while in Missouri.

The CDC says that 132 additional cases were confirmed by a laboratory between July 9 and July 24. Some illnesses may not yet be reported because it takes some time between when the salad is consumed and when the symptoms from the infection appear — between four and six weeks, the CDC says. Public health officials at the federal and local level are continuing an investigation of the outbreak.

The Fresh Express brand salad was also sold under some store brand names like Giant Eagle, ALDI Little Salad Bar, Hy-Vee, ShopRite, Walmart Marketside, and Jewel-Osco Signature Farms. The recalled products feature a product code that starts with the letter “Z” and a number at or below 178. Recalled salad products should be thrown away.