CBS All Access reveals premiere date for The Stand original miniseries

CBS All Access, the network’s streaming service, has revealed when it will premiere its original adaptation of The Stand based on the Stephen King book with the same name. This show won’t be an ongoing series, instead described as a miniseries that will tell The Stand in a limited number of episodes. The show will be available to stream by CBS All Access subscribers.

Stephen King’s “The Stand” novel has remained a popular post-apocalyptic fantasy novel since its original publication in 1978. We’ve seen the story adapted multiple times in different mediums, including as a comic book miniseries from Marvel. This time around, the story will come to the small screen as a CBS miniseries.

We’ve known about CBS All Access’ plan to release a miniseries adaptation of the novel since January 2019 when it was first announced. At the time, the network said its miniseries will feature 10 episodes, which is more than double the length of the miniseries ABC premiered back in the ’90s.

The company didn’t say at the time when it expected to premiere the series, but did reveal that it would be written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell. More than a year has passed since that announcement — as well as the delays introduced by the coronavirus pandemic — but we now know when to expect the series.

Fans will be able to watch CBS All Access’ version of The Stand starting on December 17, according to CBS All Access. We now know who will be starring in the show, with the cast including notable names like Amber Heard, Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, and Alexander Skarsgård.