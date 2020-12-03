Cave Story+ now free on Epic Games Store, but next week is even bigger

It’s Thursday, which means that the free games on the Epic Game Store have rotated. This week there’s only one free game on tap, and it’s an oldie by a goodie. This week Epic Games Store users can claim Cave Story+ for free, and though a lot of PC gamers already have this game in their libraries, anyone who might be new to PC gaming would do well to pick it up.

Cave Story is a game with a long and storied history on PC, as it first appeared on the scene way back in 2004. Cave Story+ is an enhanced edition of the game that first made its way to Steam in 2011, so even this version is nearly a decade old. Cave Story+ has long been one of the most popular PC indie games, so there’s a pretty good chance that you already own it if you’ve been gaming on PC for any amount of time. If not, though, it’s certainly worth snagging it while it’s free from the Epic Games Store.

While this week is fairly quiet for veteran PC players, it seems that next week will be a big one. From December 10th to December 17th, both Pillars of Eternity – Definitive Edition and Tyranny – Gold Edition will be free on the Epic Games Store. If you’ve been looking for some games to sink your teeth into, these are those games, as both are fairly lengthy RPGs (Pillars of Eternity in particular).

As the titles of both games suggest, you aren’t just getting the base games here either. Both games will also include all of their DLC for free, which is something of a rarity for these free Epic Store titles. Often, it seems that Epic Store users get the base game for free while DLC and expansions are still offered at their usual retail price, so this is definitely a nice touch.

So, if you’re an RPG fan and you’ve been looking for something new to play, it looks like next week is your week at the Epic Games Store. Expect Pillars of Eternity – Definitive Edition and Tyranny – Gold Edition to go free on the Epic Games Store on December 10th at 10 AM PT.