Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is about to make a comeback with Apple exclusivity

Back in 2019, Konami released a mobile game called Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls. Unfortunately, it was released on a very limited scale, as it was only available on Android and iOS in Canada. It was available for a very short period of time, too, because less than a year after release, Konami shut the game down and pulled it from the Google Play Store and the App Store. Now, less than a year after it was initially shut down, it’s about to make a comeback, but in an even more limited fashion than before.

Konami announced today that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming back as an exclusive to Apple Arcade. Yes, it seems that not only is it exclusive to Apple devices, but Apple Arcade specifically. The upside to this is that when Grimoire of Souls re-appears as an Apple Arcade exclusive, it won’t have any of the microtransactions we saw the first time around, and we’re always fans of fewer in-game purchases.

The App Store listing for the Grimoire of Souls is already live, and it tells us that the game will have 60 levels to play through. Players will begin the game as Alucard, but they’ll unlock classic Castlevania characters like Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, and Maria as they play. The listing even says there are more characters to come, so it sounds like new content will be added to the game after launch.

Grimoire of Souls will also be available on a wide array of Apple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, and Apple TV. To play the game, you’ll need to be running iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS 11, or tvOS 13 or later, depending on your device.

There’s no release date for Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls yet, as both the official website and the App Store listing simply say that it’s coming soon. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for a release date and we’ll let you know when Grimoire of Souls begins the next chapter in its bizarre story.