Cards Against Humanity Family Edition delivered kids in quarantine

Today the folks at Cards Against Humanity revealed their next major game set, and it’s for the kids. Where previous Cards Against Humanity sets were vulgar, inappropriate for children, and sometimes downright absurd, the latest expansion is appropriate for families. Or at least it’ll be MOSTLY appropriate, by the standards of the folks at Cards Against Humanity.

This new set of cards is made for ages 8 and up. According to the creators of the game, this is a “whole new game written from scratch to be fun for kids and adults to play together.” They made it with tests – so many tests. They tested it with “thousands of families,” with “child development experts,” with real life children and adults!

The cards in this set were created by the experts at Cards Against Humanity, most of them adults – but some kids, too. They published “a few cards written by actual kids,” including “elegant party hats” and several that involve excrement – good times for all the giggles!

You can purchase the card set for $25 USD from the website for the cards, or you can download the whole thing for free. If you happen to have a printer at home that has LOTS of ink and paper, you can print the entire set for “free!” That’ll just mean more potential for money sent to the folks at the printer-maker and ink scientists, and less for Cards Against Humanity – but whatever you like!

UPDATE: There is a “low ink version” and both large and small editions of the cards available – neat!

If you head over to Cards Against Humanity Family Edition you’ll find the entire set available as a PDF file in a single download. There’s a form in there (near the bottom of the questions) where you can submit kid-authored cards – so go for it!