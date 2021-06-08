Capcom E3 2021 showcase confirmed: Here are the games to expect

We’ve very close to E3 2021, and with just a few days left to go before major publishers start hosting their livestreaming events, Capcom has confirmed when its own showcase will be happening. Not only has Capcom confirmed the time and date of its E3 showcase, but it has also confirmed several of the games it’ll have on hand, opting not to keep everything under wraps like some other publishers.

As announced on Twitter today, Capcom confirmed that its E3 2021 showcase will be happening on June 14th at 2:30 PM PDT/5:30 PM EDT. The event will be livestreamed on E3’s official channels around the internet, including Twitch and YouTube.

Join us for the Capcom showcase at #E32021 for news on our latest games lineup, including: 🗯 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

🥚 Monster Hunter Stories 2

🐉 Monster Hunter Rise

🏰 Resident Evil Village 📅 June 14 @ 2:30pm PDT pic.twitter.com/X1K882Ew8f — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2021

What will Capcom have on hand? The company lists four games that will be on display: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village. Two of those four games – Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village – are already available, so we can probably expect to hear about content updates that are on the way to both titles.

The other two are on the horizon. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is landing on Switch and PC on July 9th, while The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is launching on Switch, PS4, and PC on July 27th. Given how close we are to the release of both games, we can probably expect Capcom’s show to focus a lot on them.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an E3 event without some new reveals, so here’s hoping that Capcom has some of those up its sleeve as well. We’ll be covering E3 2021 as it happens right here at SlashGear, so stay tuned for more.