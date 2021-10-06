Canon’s new VR video production system has a dual fisheye lens

Canon is one of the biggest names in photography and video equipment. The company has announced the launch of a new EOS VR System, a virtual reality video production system. The camera includes a dedicated lens and a pair of computer software applications to enable direct capture and creation of virtual reality videos.

Cannon says the EOS R5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye lens will be available beginning at the end of December 2021. Virtual reality is being used in multiple industries today, including entertainment, education, and tourism. Canon sees an increased demand for virtual reality and has decided to use its optical technology prowess and the EOS interchangeable lens camera system to establish a new virtual-reality production system.

EOS VR includes a mirrorless camera, dedicated lens, and software. The VR images can be captured by attaching the dedicated lens to the camera, enabling the capture of high-quality 3D 180-degree virtual-reality images. The RF5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye produces a parallax effect used to create 3D 180-degree virtual-reality images. With the lens connected to the R5 mirrorless camera, users can use the 8K recording capability of the camera to create ultra-high-definition video that’s very immersive.

Special lens coatings allow users to shoot in backlit conditions. Each lens in the dual fisheye system has light captured by a single CMOS image sensor. Using a single CMOS sensor reduces the traditional VR production workflow making it easier to create video on the backend.

The lens itself will be available in late December 2021, with a sales price announced closer to launch. The EOS VR utility software and EOS VR Plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro will be available in late December via a subscription service.