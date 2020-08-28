Calm app previews Diplo album, but that’s not as strange as it sounds

Calm, the app best-known for its meditation audio, has teamed up with American DJ Diplo to preview his new album ahead of its official release. That sounds a bit odd at first, considering that the app is designed to give users access to relaxing, calming experiences. The news is less strange if you know which album was released — “MMXX,” an entirely ambient work.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Calm meditation app, now is perhaps a good time to check it out. The company is offering a one-week free trial period for new customers, which is enough time to listen to the new Diplo album and check out the other audio offerings on the platform. As well, the company is offering a 40-percent discount as part of the Diplo promotion.

this album is the only music I made this year. it's called 2020 – "MMXX"

coming next week but you can listen to some of it now on @calm https://t.co/Z9FzIDVHOh pic.twitter.com/3GuwXbyRU1 — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) August 28, 2020

According to the artist, “MMXX” will be released on other platforms next week, so you won’t have to wait too long to check it out through your Spotify or Apple Music subscription. As well, Calm has dropped a preview track on its YouTube app, giving users a chance to decide whether it’s worth signing up:

This represents the latest of a number of notable promotions and projects from Calm, which has also released music from other artists like Harry Styles, Ellie Goulding, and more. As well, it has content like Sleep Stories that tap known properties, such as ‘Meditate with Thomas & Friends” and “Fall asleep with Thomas & Friends.” This content and more can be found on the Calm Channel.

In addition, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max recently announced plans to release an original series based on the Calm app that will include narration from celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba. The show, which is titled A World of Calm, will feature 30-minute episodes made in conjunction with Calm and a company called Nutopia.