Call of Duty: Warzone update brings back three-player squads

Only a few days after the release of the game’s third season comes the return of three-player squads in Call of Duty: Warzone. The option returned on Friday, April 10, through a playlist update, according to Infinity Ward. The four-player squads mode remains available in the game, as does the Solos mode that was added back in mid-March; Duos remains absent, however.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 3 was released last week, adding new locations, upgraded firearms, additional vehicles, and more. One of the biggest changes with the update was the addition of a new four-player squads mode, enabling an extra person to join a team in the battle royale gameplay.

A couple of days after that third season went live, Infinity Ward added back in the three-player mode, though it didn’t explain why it made this change. The four-player mode and Solos remain, meaning players have access to everything but Duos, a heavily requested option found in competing games like Fortnite.

🚨A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! We’ve added BR Trios back into #Warzone!🚨 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 10, 2020

There’s a good reason to have a Duos mode, making Trios an adequate enough option: many people don’t have three other players they can team up with all the time, meaning three and especially two-player teams were at a big disadvantage in Quads.

The Trios mode is only available in the battle royale version of Warzone, not Plunder. Last week, VG247 noted that the Warzone website briefly showed a Duos mode listed alongside Quads, indicating that Infinity Ward will add the mode at some point in the near future; official details are lacking, however.