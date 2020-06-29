Call of Duty: Warzone matches are about to have a lot more enemies

Call of Duty: Warzone players are getting a big update later today. Just a couple of weeks after season four dropped, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced a “Season Four Reloaded” update that will see the number of players in each Warzone match swell to 200 for a limited time. It sounds like Warzone players are in for some particularly crowded battle royale matches.

Those who haven’t played Warzone before and are therefore used to 100-player battle royale matches in other games might think that 200 players sounds like a ton, but it isn’t that much more for Warzone veterans. Warzone matches typically comprise 150 players, so while 200 does still represent a big increase over the standard amount, it isn’t quite the leap that going from 100 to 200 would be.

In any case, it seems that the Quads game mode is the only one where the player count will increase to 200, and though Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that this will only be around for a limited time, they don’t say when it will be going away. Other new features Warzone players can look forward to include Supply Run Contracts; which will give you a discount on purchases provided you can make it to a nearby Buy Station in time; the Juggernaut Royale mode; and a Spotter Scope that won’t give away your position while you’re looking through it.

Modern Warfare and Warzone players will both get to take the .50 caliber Rytec AMR sniper rifle for a spin after this update, while Modern Warfare players will be playing on a new map called Cheshire Park. Modern Warfare will also be getting a new mode called Team Defender, which has a long history with Call of Duty games.

The update goes live tonight at 11 PM PDT across Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. Those running with the full version of Modern Warfare are looking at a 22GB-36GB download, while those who only have Warzone installed will need to make sure they’ve got 22GB-30GB free.