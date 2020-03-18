Call of Duty: Warzone gets a big new Solos game mode

Last week, Activision announced a new Call of Duty game called “Warzone.” This battle royale title arrives to join the big hits like Fortnite and Apex Legends, offering a grittier and more grounded alternative without the sci-fi tech. The game boasted more than six million players within its first 24 hours and now it is the recipient of a brand new game mode.

READ: Call of Duty: Warzone is off to a very strong start

If you don’t enjoy playing battle royale games as part of a team, the new Solos mode is what you’re looking for. The game mode allows players to join a match on their own and compete with other solo players on Verdansk. Activision says this mode is for ‘true mercenaries’ who want ‘the ultimate challenge.’

With Solos, players are dropped on Verdansk with a pistol and some bullets. The mode is described as a massive Free for All game with 150 players, forcing players to loot the map while they avoid enemies and stay within the game’s circle. As you’d expect, dying in a Solos match means you won’t be able to redeploy.

Players can drop for a fight or aim for more rural areas so that they have time to prepare. Tools include the Compass, Tac Map, Recon Drone, UAV, and Heartbeat Monitor, all of which can be acquired in the Buy Stations — all of which are available in Solos, as well. Players will still be able to find or buy Self-Revive kits.

This adds an element of uncertainty into the game — an eliminated player can revive themselves if they have a kit. As well, players will be able to get Recon Contracts — note that the station capture time is half what it is in other modes. The game is available now and is free to download.