Call of Duty Vanguard WW2 game leaks, maybe with Zombies

The next Call of Duty game was effectively leaked this week courtesy of some Black Ops Cold War data files. In said files, pre-order data for the next Call of Duty title were discovered. Inside, the name Call of Duty: Vanguard was found, and indications are that this will be a World War II title – because we can never have enough WWII video game action, ever. Oh, and ZOMBIES.
In the leaked images we get to see a few different angles at which this new game will be release. Or, assuming the game isn’t outright cancelled after this leak, we’ll likely see: Standard, Cross-Gen, and Ultimate edition releases. It would not be unheard of for this next release’s set of bundles to mirror those of the otherwise most recent release – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also had very, very similar bundles at launch.
The discovery of the imagery comes courtesy of the Cheezburgerboyz. UPDATE: They’ve now had the imagery removed from Twitter.
Take a peek at the content above and see what you make of it. This might be the start of something just lovely – or it could be a rehash of the same World War 2 games we’ve been playing for the past several decades.
UPDATE: Also, there are zombies. Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies leaked. You can believe this one if you want – or not. It could just as easily be faked as it could be the real deal. It’d be absurd to release a WWII game like this without Zombies – but you never know!