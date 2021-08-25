Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer shows off 10 minutes of campaign gameplay

We had a feeling that Call of Duty: Vanguard would be a big part of today’s Opening Night Live event at Gamescom 2021, and that turned out to be true. Not only did Geoff Keighley have actress Laura Bailey on hand to talk about the game, but we also got to see an extended gameplay demo from Vanguard‘s campaign. This is the best look at Vanguard we’ve had yet.

Unfortunately, those who play Call of Duty primarily for multiplayer are going to be disappointed, as there’s no multiplayer gameplay footage in sight. What we got instead was a 10-minute gameplay demo that takes us through Vanguard‘s Stalingrad level. Throughout the level, Polina Petrova – a character portrayed by Bailey – serves as the player character.

The gameplay demo is definitely intense, with action segments split up by stealth segments. As the game takes place during World War II, we’re essentially seeing Call of Duty‘s take on the Battle of Stalingrad, a months-long conflict in which Nazi forces attempted to hold the city of Stalingrad in one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

The campaign demo actually begins before the German invasion of Stalingrad and shows us that Petrova originally signed on to be a nurse in the Soviet army. However, when the Germans invade and begin their assault on the city, Petrova has little choice but to pick up arms and fight for her life.

Call of Duty: Vanguard just had its full reveal last week, so Activision and Sledgehammer Games are really hitting the ground running with these announcements. Call of Duty: Vanguard is out on November 5th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net.