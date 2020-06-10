Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone season 4 update gets new release date

Last week, Activision and Infinity Ward decided to delay the roll out of season 4 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone and season 7 for Call of Duty: Mobile in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests that were happening across the US. At the time, neither company said when these updates would be launching, but now we have our answer at least as it concerns season 4 for Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Infinity Ward has confirmed that season 4 will be going live in both games tonight at 11 PM PDT/2 AM EDT, so if you’re on the US East Coast, you’ll probably be better off waiting until tomorrow to play it. At the moment, it doesn’t seem that patch notes for the update are available just yet, but we imagine those will be published around the time the patch goes live.

Intel Incoming on Season Four. New #ModernWarfare and #Warzone content is live tonight, June 10th @ 11PM PDT! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 10, 2020

There is, however, one important thing to know about this update: it’s going to be a big one, not just in terms of content, but in terms of overall file size too. In a separate tweet, Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams said that the download for this update “is going to be large.”

The Season 4 download is going to be large. In order to reduce the overall disc space that MW and WZ take up, we're compressing a bunch of assets. Once installed, the S4 launch will only take up an additional 4GB on consoles for all of the new content. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) June 10, 2020

The good news is that the update will also compress a bunch of assets in order to reduce the overall size of both Modern Warfare and Warzone, which is good news indeed. When the patch is done being applied, Williams says that it should only take up around 4GB of additional space, and that’s good to hear considering that Modern Warfare and Warzone both take up a ton of space as it is.

We're continuing to sweep all assets to make size reductions where we can, and also further optimize future patches for size. If helpful, one reminder for console players, you can uninstall the content packs for modes that you're not playing if you want to free up space. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) June 10, 2020

Williams reminds console players that they can uninstall the content packs for modes they don’t play, so if you find yourself ignoring some of the modes in Modern Warfare, you should consider doing that. Alas, it doesn’t seem like that functionality is available for PC players, so we’re stuck with Modern Warfare and its battle royale counterpart taking up a lot of space on our drives. In any case, watch for this update to land later tonight.