Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now shows a statement supporting Black Lives Matter

Activision and Infinity Ward have already made a couple of statements and announcements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, but now it seems they’ve taken their support one step further. If you boot up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today, you’ll be greeted by a message of support for Black Lives Matter and the protests that are happening throughout the US.

The folks at The Verge first spotted this new message, which appears whenever players launch the game, on loading screens, and when players switch between game modes. The Verge confirmed that the message appears on PlayStation 4, but it’s likely that it appears on all other platforms as well.

“Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage,” Infinity Ward’s message reads. “Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

Earlier this week, Activision and Infinity Ward announced that the new seasonal updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile had been delayed. According to a statement that was published to the Call of Duty Twitter account, these delays were made so “those speaking up for equality, justice and change” could be seen and heard.

It wasn’t long afterward that Infinity Ward announced it would be implementing new measures to better combat racism in Call of Duty titles, promising to ramp up the number of bans for racist or hateful content. So, in the end, this message condemning racism is the latest in a line of measures Infinity Ward has taken this week – look for it the next time you boot up Modern Warfare or Warzone.