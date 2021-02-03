Cadillac Blackwing waitlist promised after 668hp sedan reservations go in minutes

Cadillac’s new 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing may only have opened for reservations this week, but with all the spots already snapped up the automaker is promising a wait-list for those who dithered for too long. Only 250 of each car have been offered so far, Cadillac has said, a last-hurrah for purely internal combustion as General Motors pushes toward electrification.

It’s no small shout, either. The CT5-V Blackwing is the daddy of the two, with Cadillac’s old favorite 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood delivering a hefty 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 mph should come in around 3.7 seconds, the automaker says, and it’ll rocket on to a top speed in excess of 200 mph.

As for the CT4-V Blackwing, that packs a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 is good for 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. Top speed is 189 mph, and Cadillac expects 0-60 mph to arrive in around 3.8 seconds. Both have enthusiast-friendly options like a six-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, and the latest iteration of Magnetic Ride Control and an electronic limited-slip rear differential.

Pricing for the CT5-V Blackwing begins at $84,990, while the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing starts at $59,990. Production isn’t expected to start until later this year, with deliveries from the summer. However, according to Cadillac, reservations of the CT5-V Blackwing were snapped up “within minutes” while the CT4-V Blackwing was grabbed up shortly after that.

“Monday night, Cadillac’s performance pedigree found another gear as customers began reserving their V-Series Blackwings,” Rory Harvey, Global Vice President of Cadillac, said in a statement today. “The demand is a testament to the engineering and design teams that delivered the most track-capable Cadillacs ever. It also reflects the passion customers have for our V-Series performance brand.”

Unsurprisingly, that has left some would-be Blackwing owners out in the cold. With only 500 vehicles offered for reservation, Cadillac will now be opening a waitlist for those who didn’t get in on the first wave. A dealer will be in contact with them once more inventory has been made available.

All the same, there’s no word on just how many of the two cars in total that will be produced, with Cadillac not putting a number on the final goal. What we do know is that this is both the first and the last of the Blackwing breed to look to purely internal combustion. Exactly how Cadillac’s engineers will use things like GM’s Ultium platform for EVs to power future performance cars remains to be detailed.