Butternut squash noodles, blends and more recalled over risky bacteria

Lancaster Foods has announced a recall of multiple butternut squash products, including noodles and chunks, over the potential presence of the bacteria Listeria Monocytogenes. This foodborne illness can be particularly risky to young kids, as well elderly and frail people, and anyone suffering from a weakened immune system.

The company says as part of its voluntary recall that its recalled butternut squash products were distributed in multiple states through retail stores, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Washington DC, Maryland, and Connecticut.

The company hasn’t received any reports of illnesses related to the recall, it notes, also revealing that it has temporarily stopped producing these particular products ‘out of an abundance of caution.’ The company is working alongside the FDA to investigate what may have caused the contamination.

The recalled products include some 16oz Autumn Medley in clamshell, 12oz Butternut Squash Noodles, 21oz Butternut Squash Planks, 20oz Squash Noodle Medley, 2.5lbs Butternut Squash Chunks, 24oz Butternut Squash Chunks, 12oz Butternut Squash Chunks, and 15oz Veggie Rice Blend.

The Listeria bacteria typically only cause short-term issues in people who are otherwise healthy, including things like stomach pain, nausea, severe headache, high fever, and diarrhea. However, at-risk populations like the elderly and young kids may develop more serious illnesses and, in some cases, the illnesses can be fatal.