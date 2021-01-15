Bungie is deleting a bunch of classic Halo data soon

We are quickly approaching the end of an era for some classic Halo games. Bungie has revealed that it will soon be taking down stats pages for a lot of classic Halo games, so if you have anything you want to save from way back when, now is the time to do it. It actually isn’t as bad as it sounds at first blush because the website Bungie is taking offline hasn’t been updated in nearly a decade, but some of those who played the Bungie-made Halo games when they were new may appreciate the opportunity to save their data anyway.

Specifically, Bungie said in a recent studio update that it will be taking the halo.bungie.net website offline permanently on February 9th. When that website is taken down, stats and files from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach will be deleted as well. Those stats haven’t been updated in nine years at this point, but if you played any of those games back when they were new, you almost certainly have stats and possibly even screenshots and video clips uploaded to Bungie’s Halo site.

“Almost nine years ago, stats and files from our previous franchise, Halo, stopped getting updated on Bungie.net. Since then, all stats, files, and other data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach have lived on in remembrance at halo.bungie.net,” Bungie said in its statement. “On February 9, the halo.bungie.net website will be taken offline permanently. Everyone is welcome to save their stats and files, however they can, if they’d like to save anything. Please keep in mind that our News articles, Forums, and Groups were imported into the current version of Bungie.net back in 2013.”

Bungie doesn’t have a baked-in way to download screenshots, clips, or stats pages, but if you have a stats page tracking a long multiplayer career in one of those games, this is a good chance to screenshot the information you’d like to hold onto so you can revisit it later. Given that stats haven’t been updated in years, this would only serve future trips down memory lane, but nostalgia can be an important thing for a lot of gamers.

So, if you’ve got any data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, or Halo: Reach you’d like to hold onto, now is the time to grab it from Bungie’s Halo website, because in a little under a month’s time, those classic stats will be disappearing for good.