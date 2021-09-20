Bugatti and GilletteLabs team on a Special Edition Heated Razor

One of the things that people all around the world often don’t look forward to is shaving. There are many different types of razors out there to allow people to choose what works best for them. One of the myriad of available products is a Heated Razor from Gillette.

GilletteLabs and Bugatti have announced the launch of a new Special Edition Heated Razor that aims to combine cutting-edge shaving innovation with the style and engineering of Bugatti. The Special Edition Heated Razor promises a precise shave and a luxury at home experience. The razor activates at the press of the button to deliver warmth for a more comfortable shave.

Gillette first introduced its Heated Razor in 2018, and this version is updated with iconic Bugatti styling. The Special Edition Heated Razor is finished in Bugatti Agile Bleu, the same color used on the Chiron Pur Sport. The razor’s handle has the Bugatti emblem that has adorned its automobiles for more than 110 years.

The premium handle is made from aluminum-zinc and is meant to remind of the lightweight materials that Bugatti uses in the Chiron Pur Sport. The Special Edition Heated Razor includes the heated razor, magnetic wireless charging dock, two refill blades, co-branded custom cleaning cloth, and a Smart plug.

Gillette says the razor will launch in select markets starting in September. Currently, it’s unclear exactly how much the Special Edition Heated Razor will cost. Other than the colors and branding, it appears to be the same Heated Razor that Gillette has offered since 2018. Currently, the standard Heated Razor starter pack sells for $200. Certainly, the Special Edition Heated Razor will cost more than that, but it’s unclear how much more.