BTS has likely set another huge YouTube debut streaming record

South Korean boy band BTS has likely set another YouTube record for most views in a 24-hour period on a debut song…the same record it already held with its previous hit “Dynamite.” The band’s new hit, “Butter,” raked in nearly 113 million views on its first day on YouTube, skyrocketing past the former debut streaming hit Dynamite’s 101.1 million views in 24 hours.

The band BTS remains massively popular in multiple countries with a primarily young viewer base — the same who turn to apps like YouTube and Snapchat for most of their entertainment. It’s no surprise, then, that the band’s latest song “Butter” was played millions of times during its first day, setting a new debut record while inching its way closer to a potential all-time streaming record.

Note that at this point, the record is based on the number of live views that show up on the video’s view counter. YouTube hasn’t validated the views yet, and it remains possible that some may be removed due to fans trying to manipulate the numbers and other shenanigans.

Whether any view corrections would be substantial enough to bump BTS from its new record remains unknown, however. It’s unclear how long it will take YouTube to review the video’s views and release the official 24-hour debut streaming numbers.

Assuming YouTube decides the valid views weren’t enough to give “Butter” the number one debut slot, the song would end up coming in at second place below “Dynamite” at 101 million views. Butter would, in that case, still likely have millions of more 24-hour debut views than the video now in third place — “How You Like That” by Blackpink.