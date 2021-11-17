Brave privacy browser adds built-in secure cryptocurrency wallet

Brave, the browser known for its privacy-centric features, has announced the integration of a cryptocurrency wallet, enabling users to hold, manage, exchange, and send various digital coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The new feature is called Brave Wallet and, unlike some alternatives, it doesn’t involve installing a browser extension.

Cryptocurrency wallets are more accessible than ever; in addition to old school (and particularly secure) cold wallets and encrypted hardware wallets, more casual crypto dabblers also have the option of using a mobile wallet downloaded as an app, wallet software to run on a computer or a browser extension that can be added to their existing web browser.

Unlike browser extensions, Brave Wallet is built into the Brave browser for desktop. The integrated nature of Brave Wallet makes it a more secure option than add-on extensions, plus it should be easier on the user’s computer performance. Brave says its wallet supports “almost any crypto asset.”

Among other things, Brave Wallet can be connected with most Web3 DApps and other crypto wallets. The built-in wallet looks and functions very similar to just about any other crypto wallet. Users have access to their wallet address, can quickly switch between assets with a drop-down menu, and choose between “Buy,” “Send,” and “Swap” options.

Though many crypto enthusiasts use cold wallets or dedicated hardware wallets, they’re less convenient than a software alternative readily available on one’s computer. The big benefit here is that Brave’s software offering is a self-custody wallet that can be connected with hardware wallets if desired, including ones from Ledger and Trezor.

Other Brave Wallet features include support for multi-chain and NFT assets, direct importing from other self-custody wallets and MetaMask, Wyre support for buying crypto with fiat currency, an integrated swap functionality, and the ability to see market graphs via CoinGecko.