Brabham Automotive BT63 GT2 will hit the racetrack in Europe

An automaker called Brabham Automotive has announced it will be competing in the Fanatec GT2 European Series with a new concept racing car. The racing car to be used is the BT63 GT2 Concept. Brabham is working in conjunction with SRO Motorsports Group to design and build the car, which will compete in the invitational class of the 2022 GT2 European Series.

The first time the concept racing car takes to the track will be at the inaugural Fanatec GT2 European series session held at Circuit Paul Ricard on October 1 through the 3 of this year. Brabham and SRO will be working closely together to meet homologation requirements for the 2022 racing series.

While Brabham Automotive may not be a household name, anyone who followed Formula One racing in the early to mid-80s may recognize the company name. Brabham F1 scored its final victory in the iconic racing series at Circuit Paul Ricard in 1985 with Nelson Piquet behind the wheel. The company has certainly come full circle with the debut of its latest concept racing car coming at the track where it recorded its last Formula One victory.

The BT63 GT2 Concept will use the same platform as the BT62, incorporating its wing, diffuser, and splitter. BT63 GT2 will produce around 600 horsepower with a weight between 1250 kilograms and 1300 kilograms. Once the racing car is homologated, Brabham plans to join the other four manufacturers competing in the new race category for the 2021 season.

Other automakers participating include Audi, KTM, Lamborghini, and Porsche. Eventually, the BT63 GT2 will be available to purchase for €400,000. Buyers will also be able to opt for full factory-back support if desired.