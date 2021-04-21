Bowers & Wilkins P15 and P17 true wireless headphones are made for audiophiles

Bowers & Wilkins has introduced its new P15 and P17 true wireless earbuds featuring stunning designs and the promise of high-end audio performance. The models are targeted at audiophiles and include some notable features absent from more casual models, including Adaptive Noise Cancellation and wireless charging support.

The Bowers & Wilkins P17 is the leading model in this new lineup, boasting key features like Dual Hybrid Drive units and 24-bit audio processing for high-resolution audio experiences. The company claims these earbuds ‘work just like high-performance speakers,’ adding in things like Adaptive Noise Cancellation for maintaining the experience in different real-world settings.

The model features half a dozen microphones split between each earbud, enabling users to take calls using a touch interface in addition to the noise-cancellation function. The model is joined by a companion Smartcase that supports a wireless audio retransmission feature — meaning the case itself can be connected to a sound source and then transmit the audio to the earbuds.

Joining the P17 is the P15 model, which Bowers & Wilkins claims features “class-leading” quality when compared with other true wireless headphones. This model features Active Noise Cancellation and more than 24 hours of battery life, making them suitable for people who often keep their earbuds in all day. The companion case features rapid charging that offers another two hours of listening after 15 minutes of charging.

Both models can be used with the company’s companion app for user configuration, plus both support Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants. Likewise, both the P15 and P17 earbuds support pairing with multiple audio sources. Consumers can purchase the P15 and P17 true wireless earbuds now for $249 USD and $399 USD, respectively.