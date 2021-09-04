Boss Waza-Air Bass headphones pack amp features for bass guitarists

Boss has introduced the Waza-Air Bass, a new version of its Waza Air that is designed for bass guitarists. The headphones are a personal amp system for playing music without disrupting others in the home, offering access to a variety of immersive environments, touch controls for switching to different presets, and more.

The Boss Waza-Air Bass headphones provide what the company calls an ‘immersive environment’ isolated to a pair of headphones, offering the kind of natural audio experience one would get without headphones, but with the convenience of isolating your jamming sessions for those times you want to avoid bothering the neighbors.

The system contains a pair of over-ear headphones, a wireless receiver that plugs into the bass guitar, and a companion app that lets musicians control the audio experience. The system features a built-in gyro sensor that, according to Boss, provides a 3D space that moves with the player’s instrument. Users have access to five different amp types and more than 30 sound effects the company says were optimized for bass guitars.

The app also provides players with access to a metronome with rhythm variations and 10 acoustic drum grooves, half a dozen user-configurable tone settings, touch controls on the headphones, the option to download tones, as well as edit them, from the Boss Tone Studio companion app, plus there’s support for an optional wireless MIDI pedal and an optional carrying case.

The headphones pack 50mm drivers and feature earpads designed to conform to the wearer, as well as a folding design for storage. The headphones likewise offer up to five hours of playback per charge, while the wireless transmitter’s battery lasts up to 12 hours. The Waza-Air Bass will be available from Boss authorized dealers for $449.99 USD starting in November.