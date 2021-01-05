Bose Sport Open Earbuds use dipole transducers and seem too good to be true

Today the Bose Sport Open Earbuds were revealed with “Bose OpenAudio” tech to avoid going in or covering your ears. These “earbuds” wrap around the back of the wearer’s ear and sit above and to the side. As Bose suggests, there is “nothing in your ears, nothing covering them.”

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds sit above, “not over, not in, and not on”, the ear canal. The industrial design features “a contoured earhook attached to an entirely new kind of enclosure.” They’ll apparently sit “precisely positioned” while they resist sweat, heat, rain, and snow.

Bose suggested this week that the Bose Sport Open Earbuds allow the user to listen to audio, and hear audio, without others hearing, even though the earbuds sit above the ear. They’re not in your ear, they’re not covering your ear, but they do not allow nearby parties to hear. They “let you listen to your world and your playlists during runs, rides, walks, and hikes without compromising privacy.”

They apparently grip to the ear’s outer ridge to lock in place “with no ear tip, virtually no skin contact, and without the squeezing and vibrations from bone conduction.” Instead of standard audio projection or bone conduction, these earbuds work with “a tiny dipole transducer placed and positioned for loud-and-clear personal audio that stays at the ear – and “cancels” out everywhere else.”

This should be interesting to experience, for sure. Stick around as we get our first hands-on and ears-on experience in the very near future.

These earbuds come in a color called “Triple Black.” They’ll be sold this year for approximately $200 USD, and they’ll be going on pre-order starting this week, the first week of January, 2021. The Bose Sport Open Earbuds will be available to the general public in mid-January from Bose (online) and Best Buy.