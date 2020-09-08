Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling AirPods Pro rival leaks in official video

Audio company Bose is gearing up to take on the AirPods Pro with its own noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, and now we finally know what to expect. A retailer accidentally released an official promotional video for the new earbuds, quickly deleting it soon after — but not before the Internet got a good look. Thanks to this leak, we now know that Bose is about to resurrect a familiar old name.

The biggest news here isn’t that Bose will release a pair of true wireless earbuds — we’ve been expecting that. The surprise is the name Bose has attached to this product. The model has been popularly known as the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, but the video reveals that they will, in fact, bring back the QuietComfort brand.

The QuietComfort brand is associated with Bose’s noise-canceling over-ear headphones, ones that offered sophisticated active noise cancellation that made them ideal for those who frequently travel by plane, among other things. Despite their popularity, Bose eventually transitioned away from the QuietComfort name with the release of its Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 model.

It was expected that Bose would stick with this name for its upcoming true wireless earbuds, but the leaked video — first reported by CNET — reveals that they are, in fact, simply called the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. This model will join the company’s previously announced Earbuds 500 model, and it’s expected to start shipping later this year.

Though the official promotional video was removed, copies of it have already popped up on YouTube, where they’re liable to disappear at any time. Based on the video, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will feature a custom-designed microphone array, a weather-resistant design, up to six hours of battery life, and a charging case. Other details, including price and launch date, are still a mystery.