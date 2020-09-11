Bose QuietComfort Earbuds shrinks renowned QC tech down to tiny buds

Bose’s QuietComfort, better known as “QC”, headphoens are often considered to have one of the best active noise cancellation technologies, at least when it comes to consumer audio accessories. That, however, has mostly applied to its larger products or earphones that at least have enough room for the electronics needed to make ANC work. That’s why Bose is so proud of its new QuietComfort Earbuds that, for the first time, bring its popular QC technology to a form that’s just as large as a quarter.

Of course, there are many truly wireless stereo or TWS earbuds these days that offer active noise cancellation but there’s definitely something to be said when one that bear’s Bose’s QC brand comes to the market. Even more interesting, however, is the promise that it is loaded with almost the same ANC features you’d find in larger headphones.

Using a dedicated chip and algorithms, the Bose QC Earbuds employ multiple mics to measure and elminate any remaining noise that wasn’t cut off by the buds’ StayHear Max tips. Beyond a simple on and off switch, however, the buds actually offer 11 levels of noise control, allowing users to either block out the whole world entirely or let critical ambient noise in. All in tiny buds that boast 6 hours of battery life plus an additional 12 hours from its charging case.

Bose is also announcing an upgrade to its Sport Earbuds, re-eingineered with new drivers for better audio output. Using StayHear Max tips, Bose promises these buds will stick to your ears, no matter how intense your workout may be. The Sport Earbuds last up to 5 hours on a full charge and 10 hours more with the case.

Available in Triple Black and Soapstone colors, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will retail for $279. The Bose Sport Earbuds, on the other hand, will go for $179 and come in Triple Black, Baltic Blue, and Glacier White hues. Both are available for pre-order now with a shipping date scheduled for September 29.