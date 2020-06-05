Bosch creates a system that helps motorcyclists get faster emergency assistance

Bosch has announced the creation of a new system that can help motorcyclists receive assistance much faster and increase their chances of surviving an accident. The company says that the risk of being killed in a motorcycle accident is 20 times higher than it is an automobile accident. The system that Bosch created is called Help Connect.

It’s a digitally connected emergency call system for motorized two-wheelers that speeds up the rescue process. Help Connect adds a “digital guardian angel” to the Bosch line of motorcycle safety systems. The digitally connected emergency call system uses an intelligent algorithm installed in the inertial sensor unit to detect accidents. The system utilizes a smartphone app that’s able to transmit information about the accident scene and the rider to the Bosch Service Center and from there to emergency services.

Bosch says that its system can cut the time it takes for emergency services to arrive at the scene by up to 50%. Health Connect uses information from the Bosch MSC motorcycle stability control, and more specifically, the inertial sensor unit. The sensor can calculate the motorcycle’s current position and angle of lean.

The system doesn’t require an additional control unit making integrating it into the motorcycle more straightforward. It connects to the Bosch Vivatar emergency app via Bluetooth. Other apps can also be integrated into the emergency call solution. Along with notification of an accident, medical data provided by the rider can also be sent to emergency services.

Motorcyclists can also choose to have other people notified of an accident. The emergency call service is initially available to customers in Germany. Users can communicate with the Bosch Service Center in German or English from any European country. In a severe accident where the rider is unable to respond, emergency services are immediately directed to the scene. Since most riders carry smartphones close to their body, they can be found even if thrown from the vehicle.