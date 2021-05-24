Book of Boba Fett leak tips at least 2 seasons and legacy effects

The Book of Boba Fett television show from Disney+ had a bit of a leak this week. In a set of images posted by a behind-the-scenes worker on the show we’ve caught a glimpse of the future. Stickers are shown having just been printed with three different angles on the show, one of which effectively confirms Disney’s plans to release more than one “season” of the show.

In one sticker we see “The Book of Boba Fett Camera Department.” In this image we see the targeting computer eyepiece – or heads up display, if you prefer – of Boba Fett. If we take what we’ve seen of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian and take this as a vision of the future, we can glean a bit about the appearance of our costumed hunter.

Through the majority of the first and second seasons of The Mandalorian have our hero (Din Djarin) wearing his helmet almost without fail. In using the helmet camera in this significant graphic for The Book of Boba Fett (Camera Department), it’s probably safe to assume we’ll be seeing Boba Fett’s helmet play as significant a role in the character’s appearance as it’s always been.

The sticker in the upper left-hand corner shows “BUCCANEER” Season 1. This is the working title of the series, much like Star Wars: Return of the Jedi was originally given the working title “Blue Harvest: Horror Beyond Imagination.”

This same sticker having “Legacy Effects Creature Crew” as a subtitle gives us hope that this show will continue to meet the high water mark set by The Mandalorian as far as it went with mixing well with the look of the original films and universe. We see Boba Fett in that image firing at multiple enemies there, including at least one Gammorean Guard (the sort dressed up like we saw back in Return of the Jedi), and a Wookiee.

Do we think these #TheBookOfBobaFett crew badges are real? If real, what can we figure from them besides the fact they say Season 1? Also, which one is your favorite? Creature Crew, Camera Department, or Ad Department? Helmet nod to BFFC fan @HearderOfNerf for this one. pic.twitter.com/QPp28NdahM — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) May 20, 2021

The simplest and most obvious point we see in a sticker here is in the “Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett” sticker which shows “Season 1 Ad Department.” Saying “Season 1” is significant as it implies that there’s a need to specify a season number – because there’ll almost certainly be more than one – we shall see!