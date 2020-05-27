Boeing 737 MAX production restarts, but will take time to ramp up

In a brief statement on Wednesday, Boeing said that it has restarted production on its 737 MAX in Washington. This the first time Boeing has worked on producing these jets since it suspended production back in January. The company plans to slowly increase the production of the 737 MAX throughout this year, doing so with an “optimal build environment,” Boeing said.

The troubled Boeing 737 MAX was involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The company grounded the planes back in March 2018, ultimately suspending production of it a few months ago in December 2019. The model still doesn’t have FAA permission to resume passenger service and multiple software issues have been uncovered over past months as part of the investigation.

In its statement today, the company said that it will kick production off in its Renton, Washington factory ‘at a low rate,’ doing so alongside the implementation of ‘a dozen initiatives’ intended to enhance both product quality and workplace safety. Boeing 737 program VP and General Manager Walt Odisho said:

We’ve been on a continuous journey to evolve our production system and make it even stronger. These initiatives are the next step in creating the optimal build environment for the 737 MAX.

In the months during this production suspension, Boeing said that its engineers and mechanics worked together to ‘refine and standardize work packages in each position of the factory.’ Among other things, Boeing says that new kitting processes will be used to make sure employees have all the necessary items for producing the planes.