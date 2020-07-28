BMW gears up for a fully electric 5-series

BMW has announced that it will offer a fully electric 5-series car as part of a product overhaul that was unveiled this week. The electric vehicle is part of BMW’s push to lower vehicle emissions. As vehicle emissions standards increase, particularly in Europe and the US, BMW is looking at electricity to meet its goals.

In the next decade, BMW aims to have more than 7 million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads. Two-thirds of those vehicles will be fully-electric according to the automaker. BMW has confirmed that starting next year it will offer five fully-electric vehicles.

Those vehicles will include the BMW i3, Mini Cooper SE, BMW iX3, BMW iNEXT, and BMW i4. By 2023, there will be 25 electrified models on the roads, with half of them being fully-electric vehicles. The maker declined to give a specific launch date for the fully electric 5-series.

The 5-series is one of the most popular vehicle lines that BMW offers. Interestingly, BMW has also noted that management remuneration will be more closely aligned with compliance with climate targets and a reduction in carbon emissions from production. BMW wants to cut carbon emissions from its production sites by 80% per vehicle.

BMW has not indicated specifications for the electric 5-series vehicle. We have no idea how much power the vehicle offer or how far it will drive per charge. Electric vehicles have proven to be impressive performers, and it would be interesting to see an electric M car, but there has been no mention of that at this time. BMW is under pressure to perform, as are most other automakers, with the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacting the automotive industry globally.