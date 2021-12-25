Bluetti Christmas Sale will keep your house bright even after the holidays

Sponsored Feature

It’s that time of year when lights are flickering intentionally, at least when it comes to Christmas decor. The past few weeks’ unfortunate events, however, have probably made some homeowners worried when the lights go out because of acts of nature. Fortunately, Bluetti has a wide range of products that can give you the power you need and charge up even on an overcast day. Even better, it is closing the year with a bang with holiday discounts in case you missed the frighteningly low prices last Halloween.

Bluetti

Fan-favorite: AC300 Modular Power Station and B300 Battery Modules

Bluetti redefined the concept of portable battery-powered power stations when it introduced an element of modularity to its product line. Rather than getting stuck with the battery capacity you paid for, Bluetti left the door open to add what you need and only when you need it. That is the flexibility offered by the AC300 and B300 combos, and you save a little extra when you go for this bundle.

The “muscular” AC300 is a 3000W pure sine inverter that doesn’t come with its own battery inside. While that sounds like a major step back, it actually makes the system more flexible. Not only is it easier to carry around, but it can also be paired with up to four B300 batteries, bringing the total to 12,288 Wh. In fact, you can even combine it with a similar AC300 and four-pack B300 configuration with the Bluetti Fusion Box Pro for a whopping 24,576Wh 240V of power for the whole house.

The 3000W B300 battery modules use the same LFP (also LiFePO4) or Lithium Iron Phosphate cells that make electric car batteries safer and longer-lasting. These can be even be charged using both AC and solar sources at the same time for even faster effects. With Bluetti’s PV200 solar panels, the occasional shade or obstruction won’t cloud your day and still get you some energy, thanks to its monocrystalline material.

Normally $3,699, the Bluetti AC300 and B300 Power Station Combo will be available for only $3,199 during this Christmas sale. If you want an even bigger deal for a bigger combo, the AC300+2*B300+3*PV200 Premium Combo will go for only $5,699, down from the $7,444 SRP, and already include:

o One AC300: 3000W Power Station Module

o Two B300: 3072Wh LFP External Battery

o Three PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

All-rounder: AC200 MAX and B230 Batteries

Taking after the crowdfunded AC200, the AC200 MAX modularity and flexibility in a single package. It comes with its own 2,048Wh LFP battery so that it is instantly useful without having to bring along another box. At the same time, you aren’t stuck with that capacity forever because you can still plug in up to two B230 battery modules or even two B300 batteries to level up its game.

Selling for a regular price of $2,099, this Christmas season will see the Bluetti AC200 MAX dip to just $1,899. If you want to go all out on green energy, even for just a few days, there’s also an AC200Max+3*PV200 For Off-grid Life Tryout Bundle that will go for $2,999 only instead of the regular $3,746 price tag. This bundle includes:

o One AC200MAX: 2200W, 2048Wh Expandable Solar Generator

o Three PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

Sweet Treats: AC200P, EB70S, EB55, and more oh my!

As mentioned, Bluetti has a wide variety of products covering a wide variety of needs and budgets. For those that need a smaller but still reliable companion, the new EB70S offers an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and a 716Wh LiFePO4 battery for only $549 this Christmas after a $50 straight discount (from $599). Just a little step down is the 700W EB55 with a 537Wh battery pack, kicking in at only $449 after the $50 holiday saving.

Bluetti also has a few more combos to offer this season, along with some much-needed relief for your wallets:

AC200P+3*PV200 A Must-have For Glamping: $2779 (Reg. $3446)

o One AC200P: 2000W, 2000Wh Solar Generator

o Three PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

EB70S+PV200 Ultra Portable Combo: $949 (Reg. $1148)

o One EB70S: 800W, 716Wh Solar Generator

o One PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

EB55+PV200 Ultra Portable Combo: $899 (Reg. $1048)

o One EB55: 700W, 537Wh Solar Generator

o One PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

And just when you thought you already got lucky with these prices, Bluetti is adding a game of chance to make your purchases even more worthwhile. For every purchase over $1,000, you get a chance to spin the Luck Wheel and win a variety of gifts ranging from 6-feet Christmas tree, “little” power stations (EB55, AC50S, AC20, or AC10), or some other treats. The Luck Wheel closes up shop on December 31st, so be sure to give it a spin before then. Head on over to Bluetti’s website to see more of the company’s products, bundles, and other promos for this festive time of the year.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. SlashGear's opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.