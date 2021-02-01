BlizzCon 2021 “Celebration Collection” bundles revealed

This week the folks at Blizzard responsible for pumping up their next major games conference revealed a set of “packs” before the show. These packs include goodies for games of all sorts, including Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, and StarCraft II. Also in the mix for goods were Diablo III, and World of Warcraft. The packs were made available this week for approximately $20, $40, and $60 USD, depending on which level you were looking for.

The Essentials Pack included 5 loot boxes for Overwatch, a coupon for the Blizzard Gear Store, and 10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs for Hearthstone. Also in the pack was a Heroes of the Storm “Tracer’s OSV-03 Rogue mount with the Tracer Hero.” You’d also find a set of 30th Anniversary Portraits (for download) for Starcraft II and StarCraft: Remastered.

This pack included a set of “coming soon” elements as well, including a “Pet” in Diablo III, a “Portrait” in Diablo III, and a 30th Anniversary Player Icon and Spray for Overwatch. This pack also included one Moon-touched netherwhelp pet for World of Warcraft.

The other packs included all of what’s listed above, plus a World of Warcraft Snowstorm mount, a random Legendary card from Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire set, and another pair of “coming soon” elements. One was an Overwatch Raynhardt legendary skin, the other was a set of wings for Diablo III.

If you opted for the most expensive pack, you’d get everything listed above plus 30 days of game time for World of Warcraft. You’d also get 3x Golden Loot Boxes for Overwatch, and 5 Golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs in Hearthstone. The biggest pack also included on more “coming soon” item: a Diablo III Transmog Set.

All of this stuff and the rest of BlizzCONLINE can be found over at BlizzCon right now. The big event will take place online on February 19 and February 20, 2021.