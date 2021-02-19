Blizzard Arcade Collection leaks hours before BlizzConline

Yesterday, Blizzard suffered a leak in which details about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and World of Warcraft Classic were revealed ahead of BlizzConline, which is an online-only stand-in for what should have been BlizzCon 2020 in November. Now, even more information has leaked out, this time about a rumored Blizzard Arcade Collection, which revisits Blizzard’s classic games from the past.

As spotted by Gematsu on Twitter, European game rating agency PEGI has rated the Blizzard Arcade Collection, spilling some details about the compilation in the process. According to PEGI’s listing, the Blizzard Arcade Collection will contain the first Lost Vikings game, Rock & Roll Racing, and Blackthorne.

Blizzard Arcade Collection—a collection including Lost Vikings 1, Rock & Roll Racing, and Blackthorne—has been rated for PC in Europe. https://t.co/CAMIDWu0Y1 pic.twitter.com/uEnqztJzeR — Gematsu (@gematsucom) February 19, 2021

Those are all fondly-remembered games from Blizzard’s early days, back when it was just getting the Warcraft franchise going and before StarCraft or Diablo were even created. Interestingly enough, none of these games ever actually had arcade releases, and in fact all three of them were released initially on Super NES.

One thing to note is that the PEGI listing shows a release date of today, February 19th, for the Blizzard Arcade Collection, so this could be a surprise drop during the BlizzConline opening ceremony later today. THe only platform listed is PC, but if the game is met with success there, it isn’t hard to imagine Blizzard bringing the Arcade Collection to other platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch in the future.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the Blizzard Arcade Collection gets a surprise reveal during the BlizzConline opening ceremony tonight. That kicks off at 2 PM PST/5 PM EST, and if this PEGI listing is any indication, fans of Blizzard’s classic games will definitely want to tune in.