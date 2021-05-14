Blizzard announces big price change for Burning Crusade Classic character cloning

Earlier this month, Blizzard announced the release date for Burning Crusade Classic – the first expansion for World of Warcraft Classic. While there’s no doubt a segment of the WoW Classic playerbase that’s excited for Burning Crusade Classic, that announcement wasn’t free from controversy. In fact, there were many who took issue with Blizzard’s decision to offer a character cloning service for $35 – a decision that Blizzard has now reconsidered and walked back.

Blizzard’s plan for the roll out of Burning Crusade Classic essentially involves treating World of Warcraft Classic and Burning Crusade Classic as two separate entities. When the Burning Crusade Classic pre-patch launches next week, WoW Classic players have a few different options when it comes to what they do with their characters.

Players can choose to keep their characters on World of Warcraft Classic servers that won’t move beyond vanilla WoW content or they can choose to move transfer their characters to Burning Crusade Classic servers. For a fee, Blizzard will also allow players to clone their characters to keep a copy on WoW Classic servers while bringing a copy forward to Burning Crusade Classic. The fee for that cloning service was initially set at $35 per character.

That steep price tag was met with pushback from the WoW Classic community, and now Blizzard has decided to drop the price on it. In a post to the Blizzard forums, the company says that after receiving “a very large amount of feedback from the community,” it has dropped the price on the cloning service to $15 per character.

So, while the service will still cost money, that price is probably a lot more palatable to folks who want the best of both worlds. Burning Crusade Classic launches on June 1st, while the Burning Crusade pre-patch will drop on May 18th. Cloning services will launch the same day as the pre-patch.