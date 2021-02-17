Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro adds ND filters, ports and a punchier screen

Blackmagic Design has a new version of its 6K camera, with the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro promising more usability, inputs, and runtime on a charge. Flagship of the now three-strong Pocket Cinema Camera line-up, the new version keeps the larger Super 35 HDR sensor and EF lens mount, but throws in features like integrated 2, 4, and 6 stop ND filters.

Those motorized IR ND filters have been designed to match the colorimetry and color science of the camera, Blackmagic Design says, and filter both IR and optical wavelengths evenly. They can be triggered using buttons on the rear of the camera body, with the interface showing the user’s choice of ND number, stop reduction, or fraction on the screen.

The 6144 x 3456 Super 35 sensor supports up to 13 stops of dynamic range, with dual native ISO up to 25,600. Up to 60fps video recording is possible in full resolution, or 120fps windowed.

As before, it’s made of a carbon fiber polycarbonate composite body, with a 5-inch LCD screen on the back. On the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, however, that’s now adjustable for tilt, and supports up to 1,500 nits of brightness. It should make it more usable outdoors.

Alternatively, there’s now support for an optional viewfinder. That uses a 1280 x 960 OLED panel, with a 4 element glass diopter supporting -4 to +4 focus adjustment with a built-in digital focus chart. Frame guides can be shown, and the EVF has a 70-degree swivel range and four interchangeable eyecups to suit the left or right eyes.

In addition to the mini XLR input with 48v of phantom power, the 6K Pro version gets a second mini XLR input. It means the camera can simultaneously record two separate audio tracks from different sources, without needing an extent mixer. There are still four built-in microphones, plus a 3.5mm audio input. The camera also has a speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Rather than the LP-E6 battery its siblings rely on, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro uses the NP-F570 battery for more runtime. There’s also a locking DC power connector, while either the USB-C port can trickle charge the battery, or the AC plug pack both charge the camera and the battery simultaneously. A battery grip is optional, holding two batteries for over 3 hours of shooting on a charge.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro is available to order now, priced at $2,495.