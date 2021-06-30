Big Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G leak spills the beans

A set of images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G showed basically the entirety of the device, front, back, and innards this week. The device is one of two foldable devices in the Galaxy Z family that’ll likely appear in Samsung’s hero phone lineup, the other working with the name Galaxy Z Flip 3. That device folds the short way, like a traditional flip phone, while this one folds like a hamburger bun.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G looks a lot like its predecessors at first. It has a big foldable display inside and a set of three cameras on its back, and it’ll be available in three colors right out the gate. This device looks to have the most advanced bit of hardware surrounding the foldable display inside, allowing the user to have the utmost confidence in the flexibility and longevity of the hardware.

Per the leak today from Digit.IN and OnLeaks, you’ll see how the front-facing camera is treated differently on the front display VS the inside display (the foldable display). On the exterior of the phone, the camera appears in a U-shaped notch. Inside, the camera is an in-display unit.

This newest device will likely be released in Green (a dark, forest green), Black, and Silver. It would not be a shock to see this smartphone appear in alternate colors a few weeks or months after initial release. This device will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader and the potential for – but not the guarantee of – S Pen integration. This Galaxy Z device won’t likely have an S Pen built-in for storage, but it could very well use the S Pen purchased separately – we shall see.

This device and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are tipped to be revealed and released in August of 2021. It’ll be interesting to see the price of this device, as Samsung previously suggested they’d attempt to make foldable smartphones more affordable in the year 2021. Previous leaks of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have tipped otherwise.