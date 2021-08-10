Big chicken recall hits Aldi, other stores: USDA details outbreak

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has published a new food recall from Serenade Foods over potential contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis. The recall impacts Aldi, among other stores selling certain frozen chicken-based food products. Though the foods were produced back in February, some consumers may still have them in their freezers.

This recall builds upon an advisory published in June, as well as reports of Salmonella Enteritidis cases across eight states. The USDA says its FSIS has been working with the CDC and others to investigate the outbreak, which was linked to a raw, frozen, stuffed chicken product from one of the patients’ freezers.

Serenade Foods published its recall alert on August 9; it covers nearly 60,000lbs of chicken products, including ones sold pre-browned, raw, frozen, and breaded. The recalled products were sold under the brands Kirkwood, Milford Valley, and Dutch Farms. The following products, including their Best-By dates and sizes, are listed below as published by the USDA:

– 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

– 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

– 10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

– 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

– 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The USDA notes that these recalled items will feature the establishment number “P-2375” within the USDA Mark of Inspection on each item. The recalled products were shipped to stores around the United States. The recall notice says consumers who own any of these recalled items should throw them away or return them to the store from which they purchased for a refund.