Biden appoints Steve Jurczyk as NASA’s Acting Administrator

On January 20, and as expected, NASA’s now-former administrator Jim Bridenstine stepped down from his role. Soon after, the Biden administration announced that NASA’s Steve Jurczyk, who has been with the space agency for decades, will serve as acting administrator until a permanent replacement is found.

This news isn’t a surprise — Bridenstine said shortly after the presidential election that he would step down from his role as NASA administrator even if the Biden administration asked him to remain. The reason, Bridenstine said at the time, was that he believed it’s necessary for the space agency’s administrator to have a ‘close relationship’ with the president.

With the role vacant, the Biden administration has tapped Steve Jurczyk to lead the space agency while a permanent replacement is found. Jurczyk is, according to the NASA website, a long-term employee of the space agency and he served as its associate administrator from May 2018 to January 20, 2021.

Prior to serving in the role of associate administrator — and now acting administrator — Jurczyk was appointed the associate administrator of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate in June 2015, one of many roles he had at NASA during his career with the agency.

In a long statement shared by Spacerf.com, Jurczyk and Senior White House appointee Bhavya Lal said: