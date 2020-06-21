Better Call Saul stars tease show’s final season with focus on Kim

Better Call Saul, the prequel to hit TV show Breaking Bad, will end with its sixth and final season. That’s sad news for fans of the largely popular series, which has held steady over five seasons with high reviews from viewers and critics alike. The core stars from the series recently talked about where the show is heading and what fans can expect from season 6.

If you haven’t caught on the series, it’s probably best to back out of this article now — there aren’t any astronomical spoilers, but there is a general overview of the past few seasons that may reveal more than some fans are comfortable knowing before they’ve finished the series.

Deadline recently had a video chat with Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, the actors behind Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman and his partner Kim Wexler. Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould also joined the chat, sharing some details about where they’re taking things in the show’s final season.

Thus far, we’ve seen the evolution of the character Jimmy McGill and how he becomes Saul Goodman, the morally bankrupt attorney first introduced in Breaking Bad. The character’s development has been complex, but always built on a foundation of shady dealings and Goodman’s willingness to take things too far.

By the time season 5 wrapped up, we had most of our questions about Goodman and his role in the Breaking Bad universe resolved. The big question now is: what about Kim? The show has spent many episodes teasing some dramatic change in Goodman’s life, one that doesn’t seem to include Kim, who we already know is not present in Breaking Bad.

According to Odenkirk, the show’s final season will answer these questions fans have about Kim and how she fits into the mess ‘Jimmy’ has created. Season 5 wrapped up with a huge twist in Kim’s story, embedding her in Goodman’s nefarious dealings and revealing that not only is she not leaving him, but that she is, in fact, willing to be an active participant.

Fans should know well enough by now not to expect a cheerful ending to Better Call Saul — we’ve seen where the character ends up in Breaking Bad, a show with its own satisfying, yet tragic, conclusion. Gould reinforces this, telling Deadline: