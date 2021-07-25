The best portable projectors for 2021

We love the idea of casting a large screen whether it’s to binge-watch a series over the weekend, deliver business presentations during the weekdays, or project photos from the smartphone anytime in between. These conveniences grow manifold with the portable projectors that are mini-sized to fit right into your backpack and transform any surface into a large screen, ideally 100-inch plus, without any hassle.

We have rounded up the best 4K ultra-short throw projectors on the market previously. But if that’s not your budget or it doesn’t really fall in your scope somehow, here’s a list of (in no particular order) the best mini projectors worth your cash. Some of these may feel old but they are as good to hit the road with. Without ado then – here are the best portable projectors in 2021.

ViewSonic M2

There is still time before you start traveling for business like you did say about two years back. When you do, the ViewSonic M2 will be the right portable projector to haul along in the bag for presentation anytime, anywhere. The full HD (1920x1080p resolution) LED projector is compact for office settings and lightweight to be carried along. It provides 1,200 lumens of brightness and offers over 30,000 hours of light source usage.

What We Like

– Interesting kickstand design

– Good brightness

– Dual Harman Kardon speakers

What We Don’t Like

– No built-in battery

The $732.99 ViewSonic M2 is even more interesting because of its short throw lens that allows the projector to cast up to 100-inches from only 9 feet away. Built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers for amazing audio, the projector runs Android and lets users download apps to project directly for entertainment. The ViewSonic M2 supports HDMI and USB Type-C input modes and is compatible with PCs, Macs, smartphones and all sorts of media players.

AAXA P7

AAXA P7 is one of the smallest mini projectors to deliver true native 1080p resolution. This next-gen solid-state mini projector integrates compact 4th generation Texas Instruments Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology – found in movie theaters – to makes the native 1920×1080 pixel resolution possible.

What We Like

– Full HD resolution

– Great performance for its size

– Delivers big picture in low light

What We Don’t Like

– Limited contrast ratio

– No zoom

Provided with rated brightness of 600 lumens, better than some of the other projectors in a similar form factor, the AAXA P7 doesn’t support Wi-Fi but comes with VGA, USB and HDMI options for connectivity. It also features a card reader to project content directly. The versatility of this compact projector is supported by a tripod provided alongside. Backed with 30,000 hours luminous LEDs, the P7 projector produces a 120-inch image. Its MSRP has been dropped to $419 from the initial $499.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12

One of the more refined portable projectors from Epson, the EF12 touts 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution with 1,000 lumens brightness. Designed primarily for streaming enthusiasts in the work-from-home era, this 4K compatible (downconvert), smart streaming laser projector comes with built-in Android TV and support for HDR.

What We Like

– Up to 150-inch projection

– Built-in Android TV for direct access to apps

– Nice design, superior sound

What We Don’t Like

– Limited brightness and contrast

If you want to continue your binge-watching sessions on a screen measuring up to 150-inches, pack it and take it along in your travel bag after use, the $899.99 Epson EF12 is a delightful option. It lets you play movies, series and videos directly from Hulu, HBO or YouTube over wireless connectivity with true audio by Yamaha, right out of the box.

LG CineBeam PH550

The extremely portable and lightweight LG CineBeam PH550 LED projector features built-in TV tuner and can project TV shows with nice video and image quality. The LED-based DLP projector comes with 550 lumens rated brightness but is slightly low on resolution. The projector has only 1,280 x 720 pixel resolution and it delivers up to 100-inch screen.It is priced at $499.

What We Like

– Small structure big delivery

– Onboard rechargeable battery

– Built-in TV tuner

What We Don’t Like

– Very low resolution

– Expensive

Enabling entertainment or a professional set up is not at all difficult with this LG projector. It is Bluetooth compatible and features an HDMI port. It comes packed with a rechargeable battery onboard offering 2.5 hours of backup. The LG PH550 features wireless mirroring to connect with a smartphone or tablet and has 30,000 hours lamp life (virtually it will never need replacement).

Anker Nebula Solar

While the Anker Nebula Capsule II is a very capable projector in its own right, our preference lies with the Solar Portable. Arguably, Anker Nebula Solar is the finest portable projector in the company’s portfolio with the right blend of features to deliver immaculate picture quality both outdoors and indoors. It can be mistaken for a solar-powered projector because of its moniker, but the Nebula model is far from renewably powered. It does come with built-in battery.

What We Like

– Great features for its petite size

– Decent picture and sound

– High resolution and HDR support

What We Don’t Like

– Dreary sound

The Nebula Solar features 1080p resolution and supports HDR10. It can cast up to 120-inches screen with a good degree of brightness for impressive picture quality. The projector has 400 lumens of brightness and it runs Android TV. The onboard battery runs for almost 3 hours but this can be beefed up with the provided USB-C charging cable. Currently Anker is selling it at $469.99.

Kodak Luma 350

A flagship offering in the Luma series of Kodak’s palmtop projectors, the Kodak Luma 350 is powered by Android to let the users download apps in a jiffy and stream content directly without the phone’s intervention. The projector comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB for connectivity.

What We Like

– Built-in Android

– Rechargeable battery onboard

– Plenty of connectivity options

What We Don’t Like

– Average video quality

– Very minimal resolution

Preinstalled with apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and YouTube, this LED-based DLP projector delivers content in 150 ANSI lumens brightness. The projector has an 854x480p resolution, 3,500:1 contrast ratio and is designed primarily for casual video watching. Built-in with 3-watt speaker, the LED projector has a rated lifetime of 30,000 hours and features 7,500mAh battery, good enough to last a couple of days between charges. The $536.99 price tag has been slashed by Kodak and you can pick one up for $299.99.

ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1

A new member on the block, the ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 LED projector has a slightly low native resolution of 720p and 300 lumens brightness, but that doesn’t stop it from delivering up to 120-inch screen with minimum picture distortion or color difference. The coffee mug-shaped projector features operative controls on the top in circular orientation and includes wireless smartphone mirroring, USB Type-A and HDMI for connectivity.

What We Like

– Lovely design

– Powerful 10W Bluetooth speaker

What We Don’t Like

– Average brightness and resolution

– Lacks USB charging

Interestingly, ASUS packs the ZenBeam Latte L1 with a 6000mAh battery that provides the compact LED projector video playback time of 3 hours and 12 hours in case of audio. It features a rather powerful Harman Kardon 10W Bluetooth stereo speaker that enhances the bass and overall audio for an authentic theatre-esque experience.

Xgimi MoGo Pro

Xgimi MoGo Pro is one of the more versatile portable projectors you can lay your hands on. The compact 1080p resolution projector delivers impressive picture quality with decent contrast and features Android TV to stream movies and tons of other content without having to connect to an external device like a phone or a media player.

What We Like

– Runs Android TV with Chromecast

– Appealing design

– Doubles as Bluetooth speaker

What We Don’t Like

– No card reader

– No USB-Type C

The MoGo Pro works at Full HD with HDR support and also accepts 4K only to downconvert it to the supported resolution. Built-in with dual 3-watt speakers, the MoGo Pro supports both for output and input, meaning the projector can be used as a Bluetooth speaker. The projection from Xgimi’s device is pretty bright thanks to the 300 ANSI lumens of rated brightness. The battery onboard the projector lasts 2 hours while playing video in full brightness and almost 30 mins are increased in energy-saving mode.

Final thought

There is so much variety in the portable projectors currently available. Amid this list of options – or others that didn’t make it – your choice will depend on the requirement and budget. Of importance is also the type of content you want to stream (your need) and the size of the projection image you want.

Then finally you can arrive at a budget for a mini projector. A projector like this may not be a TV alternative in a bright room but in dimmer lighting the image quality is good and its space-saving aesthetics weigh heavier.