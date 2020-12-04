Best Cases for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

This year Apple unleashed four all-new iPhone models in varying colors and sizes. No matter which one you choose, you’ll want a case to keep your phone safe. While the iPhone 12 Pro has a new ceramic shield display and a rugged stainless steel design, it’s still fragile enough that you’ll want protection from daily wear and tear. So, here’s a roundup of the best iPhone 12 cases and iPhone 12 Pro cases, as they fit both phones.

We’ve gathered a list of iPhone 12 Pro cases in several different styles from thin cases, rugged cases, clear cases to show off a specific color, a wallet case, and more. Either way, we’ll help you keep that expensive new phone safe.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for iPhone 12

When it comes to buying a case for any phone, our first choice is usually Spigen. They offer a wide array of sizes, durability, colors, and more to fit any user’s style or needs at an affordable price. I use the Spigen Liquid Air Armor as it’s not too thin, nor is it too thick.

A perfect middle ground to keep your new iPhone stylish without being too bulky. The Spigen Liquid Air offers military-grade protection, a textured anti-slip finish, and air cushion technology in the corners for added drop protection. Buy it on Amazon

Shamo iPhone 12 Clear TPU Case

Some people just want a thin, cheap, lightweight case offering little protection and peace of mind without spending $40. We don’t blame you, which is why this clear TPU case for under $6 is a great option.

The Shamo’s clear TPU case is rugged, durable, shockproof, and has raised edges to keep that beautiful screen safe. Give it a try. Buy it on Amazon

Caseology Parallax iPhone 12 Case

Another great option is Caseology, which makes several styles similar to Spigen. Our favorite is the Caseology Parallax, as it utilizes a dual-layer design to protect your iPhone 12.

The Parallax has a soft impact-resistant TPU shell on the inside, surrounded by a tough polycarbonate plastic outer bumper shell. Then, they reinforce the corners and add a textured wavy back to prevent accidental drops. It’s a tremendous all-around case. Buy it on Amazon

Apple Silicon iPhone 12 Case with MagSafe

We know some people like to buy Apple-branded everything, including cases. And while Apple’s custom silicone cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 are great, they don’t offer a ton of protection for the price.

Still, it’s stylish, has a soft microfiber finish on the inside to keep the phone safe, and packs built-in magnets to work perfectly with MagSafe. Most cases still work with wireless charging, but this ensures a perfect Apple experience. Buy it on Amazon

Otterbox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

By far, one of the best cases for all iPhones and a brand you’ve likely owned before is Otterbox. They make durable and excellent products, built to last, and will keep that big screen and all those cameras safe. My favorite case from Otterbox is the Commuter series, as it’s not a brick, but still super tough.

Otterbox added textured designs on the sides for an improved grip, made the case tough as nails, and uses a new silver-based antimicrobial coating to protect against common bacteria that may end up on our phones. Buy it Now on Amazon

Smartish iPhone 12 Wallet Case

Convenience is more important than ever these days, so you might as well combine your wallet and phone into one. That way, you can grab your phone, keys, and go. The Smartish iPhone 12 and 12 Pro series of wallet cases are some of the best. They use comfy textured sides for a solid grip, a soft drop-resistant TPU shell, then raise the back enough that you can fit three credit/debit/ID cards plus some cash at the same time — safely.

Whether it’s three cards or one, they’ll never fall out. Previously known as “CM4” Smartish makes a great iPhone 12 wallet case worth trying. Buy it Now on Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Kickstand Case for iPhone 12

If you’re looking for one of the best rugged iPhone 12 Pro cases, look no further than the Spigen Tough Armor. It’s an excellent dual-layer case built to handle whatever life throws at you.

They use a soft TPU inner core, a hard polycarbonate outer core, and impact-absorbing foam lines inside the case. Not to mention the nifty popout kickstand for hands-free Netflix, YouTube, or gaming sessions. Buy it Now on Amazon

Razer ArcTech Pro Gaming Case for iPhone 12

The best iPhone 12 case for gamers is probably the Razer ArcTech Pro, for several reasons. While it’s rugged, durable, and has dual-layered corners for added drop protection, it’s the overall design built for gamers that you’ll enjoy.

Razer added venting holes to the rugged case, then an all-new thermally conductive lining to help send heat out of the case for improved performance and battery life during those Fortnite matches. Plus, they added an antimicrobial coating to the back (because it’s 2020) to prevent bacteria buildup and promote good hygiene. Buy it Now on Amazon

AIMOSIO Aramid Fiber Minimalist Thin iPhone 12 Case

Minimalists looking for a sleek, stylish, yet functional case for the iPhone 12 will want to consider something made from aramid fiber.

The fibers are military-grade, bulletproof, yet super thin. As a result, you get one of the sleekest and most durable cases around. They’re a bit expensive and don’t keep the screen all that safe, but everything else about aramid fiber cases is great. Buy it Now on Amazon

Incipio Duo iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Case

Finally, for now, is the fantastic Incipio Duo case for the iPhone 12 series. Incipio thinks of everything when they build cases for new phones. For this year, the iPhone 12 Incipio Duo case offers 12-ft drop protection, which is huge. They use oversized raised edges around the bezel of the glass to keep the screen safe, not to mention tiny little rubber feet on the back to prevent your phone from sliding off surfaces like a table.

They claim the strong antimicrobial coating on the outside eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria from the case, which is essential these days. Buy it Now on Amazon

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.