Bentley Naim Mu-so, Focal Radiance replicate the car audio system anywhere

Car enthusiasts consider all aspects of a vehicle when making a purchase, and that includes one of the most neglected aspects of all. Bentley has long partnered with the audio experts over at Naim to deliver its in-car audio experience that loyal fans of the marque have grown to love. To celebrate 12 years of collaboration, the two are launching the Naim for Bently Mu-so Special Edition and the Focal for Bentley Radiance to allow Bentley car owners and fans to take the same car audio experience anywhere they go.

Based on the already popular second-generation Naim Mu-so wireless speaker system, this Bently exclusive is the first of its line to feature a wooden finish made from the sustainable African hardwood Ayous. The contrasting anodized copper heat sink is meant to call to mind the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept car design. Whether by itself or as part of a multi-room system, this special edition Naim Mu-so promises the same audio quality and convenience of its siblings, just with a dash of Bentley flair.

The same is true for the new edition of the Radiance headphones by Focal, now a unified company with Naim, but this one lets you take your audio experience on the go even without your Bentley car. Thanks to that synergy, the Focal by Bentley Radiance promises to deliver the same sonic signature of the Mu-so Special Edition, wrapped inside luxurious materials such as soft Pittards gloving leather. You also get a bespoke carrying case to ensure the safety of your new and expensive headphones.

Despite their different forms, the two audio equipment was designed to share the same Bentley aesthetic DNA. Carrying styles from both the 2020 Bentley Mulliner Bacalar as well as the 2019 EXP 100 GT concept, the two share a similar lattice pattern inspired by Bentley’s seat quilting, for example.

Of course, given the two’s special significance, you can expect them to have collectors’ prices as well. Starting October, the Naim for Bentley Mu-so Special Edition will retail for around $2,199 while the Focal for Bentley Radiance will go for $1,300.