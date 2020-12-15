BenQ ultrawide IPS LED monitor ready for designers and new Mac

BenQ just announced their new BenQ PD3420Q ultrawide monitor made for designers. This monitor works with BenQ’s own AQCOLOR tech for top-notch color accuracy, Display P3 coverage, and a 34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio flat screen display panel. This monitor is what BenQ America director Houston Wei describes as “the most comprehensive display for graphic designers, web designers, artists, and creatives.”

Per Houston Wei, “USB-C single cable connectivity, M-Book mode for Mac users, certified color accuracy, innovative professional tools, and BenQ’s signature eye care make this monitor a dream machine.”

The BenQ PD3420Q works with a 34-inch “panoramic frameless” panel. This panel has 3440×1440 WQHD resolution and works with VESA Display HDR 400 support. This panel works with proprietary low blue light tech, BenQ’s “Flicker-free” tech, and some anti-glare tech.

This display works with desktop partitions and picture-in-picture features. This means you’ll be able to work with two monitors in one, in more ways than one. The user can employ 16:9 and 5:9 partitions side-by-side so that fullscreen apps can work alongside an accessible set of working tools.

In this monitor, BenQ AQCOLOR tech delivers 1.07 billion colors with 99% coverage of sRGB and 98% of DCI-P3, and average Delta E ≤ 3, according to the brand. BenQ guarantees that each panel is factory-calibrated, Pantone Validated, and Calman Verified. One would certainly expect that this monitor would be color-accurate to the max, not unlike what we saw with the BenQ W3280U earlier this year.

This new PD3420Q monitor works with DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C ports. Controls are provided by the BenQ Hotkey Puck Gen 2 hardware controller, enabling easy switching between modes: CAD/CAM, Animation, Darkroom, DualView, and M-Book. The M-Book feature allows you, the user, to “replicate exquisite color from Mac devices on your BenQ display.”

This 34-inch 2K QHD 21:9 Ultrawide IPS LED Monitor will cost you approximately $900 USD if purchased through BenQ’s online store or through the Insight online store. You’ll find this monitor available now with the name BenQ PD3420Q.