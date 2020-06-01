BenQ TK810 4K HDR projector is made for streaming entertainment

BenQ is back with another 4K HDR projector made for home theaters. The TK810 focuses heavily on streaming platforms and casting; it provides direct access to popular streaming services like YouTube and Netflix, as well as WiFi streaming from everything from smartphones to the Chrome browser. The company also managed to pack in its own voice assistant and Bluetooth audio streaming.

The BenQ TK810 is the maker’s first 4K wireless “smart” projector, one that can be used to stream content from iOS and Android devices, Chrome browsers, and Mac computers. The projector also packs Aptoide TV, providing access to streaming apps from a variety of sources like Twitch and Netflix. This model also packs the BenQ Voice Assistant and is joined by the Smart Control app.

For other applications, the TK810 sports a pair of HDMI 2.0b/HDCP2.2 ports, USB-A ports, one USB mini, multiple audio-out options, plus it has two IR receivers. Digging into the specs, the projector features 3840 x 2160 resolution, 3200 lumens, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and a single 5-watt speaker. Users also have the option of streaming at 640 x 480 resolution.

The projector utilizes a lamp as its light source; depending on which mode it is operated in, users can expect between 4,000 (normal) and 15,000 (SmartEco) hours of runtime before it needs to be replaced. Other specs include 1.07 billion display colors, a 100-inch projected image at 3.29 meters and a max 300-inch image, as well as 1.1x zoom and 100% projection offset.

BenQ promises a high level of brightness and vivid colors in daylight lighting conditions, as well as Bluetooth 4.0 for beaming the audio to Bluetooth speakers. Other features include voice search support for YouTube, an app-based remote control in addition to the physical remote, and future updates delivered over the air.

The TK810 projector is available from BenQ now for $1,549 USD.